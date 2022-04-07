Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia
Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defence systems, missiles and military vehicles from NATO allies. "We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:19 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia after its invasion of the country, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday. Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.
"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Russia
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US