Left Menu

Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia

Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defence systems, missiles and military vehicles from NATO allies. "We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:19 IST
Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia after its invasion of the country, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday. Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.

"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022