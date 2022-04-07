Left Menu

TMC leaders hold protest against price hike in Parliament complex

Wearing garlands of onions and potatoes, the leaders held placards calling the government fuel thief.Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the common man was excessively burdened due to the steep hike in essential commodities and urged the government to intervene in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:31 IST
TMC leaders hold protest against price hike in Parliament complex
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MPs on Thursday held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex against rising prices of essential commodities and fuel. Wearing garlands of onions and potatoes, the leaders held placards calling the government ''fuel thief''.

Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the common man was excessively burdened due to the steep hike in essential commodities and urged the government to intervene in the matter. Both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

Opposition leaders have been demanding a discussion on rising prices in both houses of Parliament during the Budget Session.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre or over 10 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022