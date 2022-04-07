Ukraine urges Hungary to 'get on the right side of history' over Russia

Ukraine said on Thursday that Hungary's position that it is prepared to pay in roubles for Russian gas was an "unfriendly" stance that was destroying the unity of the European Union over Russia's invasion.

"If Hungary really wants to help end the war, here's how to do it: stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources of funding for Russia's military machine. It is never too late to get on the right side of history," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

