PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:28 IST
Two injured in 'Army firing' in J&K's Handwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people were injured in firing allegedly by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

An altercation broke out between worshippers, who were coming out of a mosque in Handwara town of Kupwara district, and Army personnel, who were recording videos, they said.

The Army personnel allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people, the officials said.

The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said the incident was a result of the ''sorry state of affairs'' prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

''What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished,'' he said in a tweet.

