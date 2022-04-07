Left Menu

Moscow says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:52 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained "unacceptable" elements, but that Russia would nonetheless continue talks and press to secure its own requirements.

Lavrov also accused Ukraine of drawing out and undermining peace talks, in comments published by the Interfax news agency.

