Moscow says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal - Ifax

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained "unacceptable" elements, but that Russia would nonetheless continue talks and press to secure its own requirements.

Lavrov also accused Ukraine of drawing out and undermining peace talks, in comments published by the Interfax news agency.

