Rajasthan: Four from MP charred to death, 3 injured after road accident

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were charred to death, all of them from Madhya Pradesh, and three injured as two cars caught fire following a head-on collision in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh (26), Yashwant Singh alias Phool Singh (24), Bhupendra Singh (25) and Prakhar Singh, Raipur SHO Rajpal Singh said.

The accident took place on the Jhalawar-Indore state highway on Wednesday night, the police said.

Of the injured, Deshraj Singh, also from Madhya Pradesh, was referred to a Kota hospital in a critical condition, while Lokendra Singh alias Happy and Aakansha, residents of Jhalawar, were taken to a local hospital.

According to the police, by the time they reached the spot with fire tenders, four people had already died, the SHO said.

During an primary investigation, it was found that none of the cars was equipped with a gas kit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tapendra Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations on Thursday morning, Singh said.

The DSP said further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

