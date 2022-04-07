South Africans called to work together to overcome impact of COVID-19

As South Africa commemorates Freedom Month, Cabinet has called on all South Africans to work together to overcome the impact of COVID-19.

"We all need to do our part to restore our economy, through the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, and grow more businesses to be able to create more jobs," a Cabinet statement said on Thursday.

This year South Africa celebrates Freedom Month with renewed hope for a better tomorrow, having endured two sombre years under the global COVID-19 pandemic. Freedom Day is commemorated annually on 27 April.

"Freedom Month commemorates and salutes all those whose sacrifices made it possible for us to enjoy the human rights and freedoms contained in our world-acclaimed Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996," Cabinet said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit held in Pretoria on Monday, 4 and Tuesday, 5 April 2022.

"South Africa hosted the summit as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. The country's tenure runs from August 2021 to August 2022.

"The summit received, among others, the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) progress report. The SAMIM was deployed to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism," Cabinet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)