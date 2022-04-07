Left Menu

Issued 2,200 visas to pilgrims from India: Pak high commission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:12 IST
Issued 2,200 visas to pilgrims from India: Pak high commission
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan high commission on Thursday said it has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their visit to Pakistan.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

''On the eve of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India,'' the Pakistani mission said in a statement.

It said the visas have been issued to the pilgrims to facilitate their participation in various festivals scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 12 to 21.

''The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the high commission is in line with the government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines between the two countries,'' the high commission said.

It said Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission Aftab Hasan Khan extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib gurdwaras, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022