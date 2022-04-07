Delhi: CBI arrests 5 people with 4 kg pangolin scales

The CBI has arrested five people from a hotel in Kashmere Gate area here with four kg pangolin scales, officials said on Thursday. The five are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, they said. The CBI team, accompanied by an officer from Wildlife Crimes Control Bureau, searched the hotel on Wednesday after getting inputs that the accused might be staying there looking for prospective buyers of th ewildlife contraband, they said. Pangolin, a slow-moving, nocturnal mammal, is listed in schedule one of protected species in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Their scales are used in the Chinese medicinal system for which they are hunted by poachers.

During the search, the CBI recovered four kilograms of pangolin scales, they said.

