Russia says the U.S. has quit talks on cyber security- Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:55 IST
The United States has told Russia it is leaving talks on cyber security and shutting down a communication channel between the two countries, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's Security Council.
