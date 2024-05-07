Kremlin says Putin may propose prime minister candidate on Tuesday - Interfax
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin may propose the prime minister who will head his next government on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
Putin won a presidential election in March and was being sworn in for his new term on Tuesday. Under the constitution, the government must resign at the start of a new presidential term, making way for the president to propose a prime minister to parliament.
The current prime minister is Mikhail Mishustin, whom Putin may decide to re-nominate.
