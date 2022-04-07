BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll
2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 26.5%, LE PEN 23%, MELENCHON 16.5%, PECRESSE 8.5%, ZEMMOUR 8.5% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 1,716 respondents conducted between April 5-7; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
