68 kg ganja seized, five arrested in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:17 IST
Five people were arrested and 68 kg of ganja seized from their possession at Ranchi railway station on Thursday, a GRP official said.

During a search operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), five people – three hailing from Bihar's Bhagalpur and two from Jharkhand's Godda – were nabbed and cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh seized from their possession, Ranchi GRP Inspector Rupesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused were travelling aboard Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express with the contraband, he said, adding that search is underway for two of their associates.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had picked up the marijuana at Odisha's Angul and were scheduled to sell the consignment in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were handed over to the GRP and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, he added.

