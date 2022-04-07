Left Menu

Ukraine's PM thanks U.N. for humanitarian aid, says more assistance needed

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:22 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after meeting U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths in Kyiv on Thursday that his country was grateful for all the humanitarian aid it has received since Russia's invasion but needs more assistance.

"Grateful for the comprehensive humanitarian aid. Stressed the need to increase support & unite efforts to provide targeted financial assistance to Ukrainians suffering from russian aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

