Pakistan's top court orders dissolved parliament to be restored
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:21 IST
Pakistan's top court on Thursday ruled the blocking of a no-confidence vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of parliament was unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court also ordered that the country's parliament be reconvened on April 9 in order to proceed with the vote.
