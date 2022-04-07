Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm NATION: DEL89 MEA-INDIA-LANKA We stand ready to continue to help Sri Lanka: India New Delhi: As Sri Lanka reels under a severe economic crisis that triggered a political upheaval, India on Thursday said it stands ready to continue assisting the island nation to recover from the difficulties in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

PAR9 PAR-LD SESSION Curtains on Parliament's Budget Session; stormy scene in RS New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule with the Rajya Sabha witnessing stormy scenes as opposition disallowed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to complete his customary valedictory address.

DEL78 PAR-SESSION-CURTAIL Budget Session curtailed on request of Oppn leaders: Parliamentary affairs minister New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament was curtailed by a day on the request of Opposition leaders, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday, while asserting that the government was ready to conclude the session on the last day.

DEL52 DL-DU-VC-INTERVIEW (R) DU VC defends CUET, says cut-off system did not offer equal opportunities to students New Delhi: The cut-off system did not offer equal opportunities to all students but the CUET will judge them on equal parameters and will not be disadvantageous for those who studied under boards that are not lenient in awarding marks, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday. By Saloni Bhatia DEL98 CONGRESS-AUDIT Congress income dips to Rs 285 crore in 2020-21 New Delhi: The income of the Congress dipped to Rs 285.76 crore in 2020-21, a sharp decrease from Rs 682.21 crore in 2019-20, according to a report submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

DEL56 UP-MLA-LD BULLDOZER SP MLA who made controversial remark against CM faces bulldozer, 'illegal' petrol pump demolished Bareilly: A petrol pump that had allegedly been built illegally by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was bulldozed on Thursday, days after the legislator was booked over a “provocative remark” against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

DEL51 ICMR-STUDY-COVAXIN High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs: ICMR study New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) In a recent ICMR study, breakthrough cases after full vaccination with Covaxin have shown a significant increase in the immune response against coronavirus' variants of concern -- Beta, Delta and Omicron. By Payal Banerjee BOM17 MP-CUSTODY-HUMILIATION MP: Protesters including journalist forced to strip down to undergarments inside lock-up, photos go viral Sidhi (MP): A journalist and a few activists who were protesting against the arrest of an artist were detained and forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

BOM5 MH-SOMAIYA-LD FIR Case against Somaiya, his son for 'misappropriation' of funds collected for INS Vikrant; BJP leader rejects charge Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore funds reportedly collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped, an official said on Thursday. LEGAL: LGD21 DL-HC-RAPE Not rape when promise of marriage genuine but doesn't fructify due to external circumstances:HC New Delhi: A sexual relationship on a genuine promise of marriage that fails to fructify due to external circumstances is not rape, said the Delhi High Court. LGD18 DL-HC-ECOMMERCE PIL to display product MRP, seller details by e-commerce websites: HC asks UoI to evolve mechanism New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to evolve and place before it a proper mechanism for conducting periodical checks of e-commerce platforms to ensure compliance with rules relating to the display and packaging of products sold on their websites.

LGD12 DL-COURT-RIOTS Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of Shifa-ur-Rehman New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) President Shifa-ur-Rehman in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in Delhi riots during February 2020.

LGD10 DL-COURT-2ND LD PATEL Court directs CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel and apologise New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday directed the CBI to withdraw a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel in a case of an alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act and apologise to him.

BUSINESS: DEL30 BIZ-LD CNG PRICE HIKE CNG price increased again; 10th hike in a month takes total rise to Rs 13.1 New Delhi: CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by Rs 2.50 per kilogram - the 10th increase in rates in the last one month.

DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD TATA NEU Tata group launches super app Tata Neu New Delhi: Tata group on Thursday launched possibly India's first super app, Tata Neu, that brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.

DEL60 BIZ-POWER-CHINA CYBER ATTACK India has strong defence against cyber attacks: Power minister R K Singh New Delhi/Beijing: Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said the country has a strong defence against any kind of cyber attacks, amid reports of Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting power grid in Ladakh.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)