Left Menu

Haryana: Security guard dies in accident fire from own gun

A security guard employed with a cash management service firm died when his loaded gun went-off accidently at Shahjadpur here on Thursday, police said.The bullet struck his neck, killing him on the spot, they said.The police said the security guard Sumer Chand 60 was sitting on the back seat of the van carrying cash.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:46 IST
Haryana: Security guard dies in accident fire from own gun
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard employed with a cash management service firm died when his loaded gun went-off accidently at Shahjadpur here on Thursday, police said.

The bullet struck his neck, killing him on the spot, they said.

The police said the security guard Sumer Chand (60) was sitting on the back seat of the van carrying cash. The van was on its way to Panchkula from from Yamunanagar.

Sumer had rested his face on the barrel of the gun. When the cash van was crossing Shahjadpur, around 20 kilometers from Ambala City, the gun went-off suddenly and the bullet hit his neck, police said.

The van driver rushed him to Shahjadpur Community Health Centre where the doctor declared the security guard brought dead.

The police said that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022