Haryana: Security guard dies in accident fire from own gun

A security guard employed with a cash management service firm died when his loaded gun went-off accidently at Shahjadpur here on Thursday, police said.

The bullet struck his neck, killing him on the spot, they said.

The police said the security guard Sumer Chand (60) was sitting on the back seat of the van carrying cash. The van was on its way to Panchkula from from Yamunanagar.

Sumer had rested his face on the barrel of the gun. When the cash van was crossing Shahjadpur, around 20 kilometers from Ambala City, the gun went-off suddenly and the bullet hit his neck, police said.

The van driver rushed him to Shahjadpur Community Health Centre where the doctor declared the security guard brought dead.

The police said that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated.

