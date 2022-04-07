Blinken says U.S. will not let anything stand in way of sending Ukraine arms
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Washington will not let anything stand in the way of sending Ukraine the weapons it needs in its fight against Russia.
Speaking to reporters at NATO following a meeting of foreign ministers, Blinken said the United States is looking at what new weapons it can send Ukraine.
