Left Menu

T’gana Minister orders inquiry into anganwadi teacher hurting baby with hot kitchen utensil

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:02 IST
T’gana Minister orders inquiry into anganwadi teacher hurting baby with hot kitchen utensil
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Thursday ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of an anganwadi teacher in Mahabubabad district hurting a four-year-old baby with a heated kitchen utensil.

The teacher allegedly put the hot utensil on the baby's hand.

The Minister ordered the suspension of the teacher from service and also an inquiry into the matter, an official release said.

She asked the officials to provide medical treatment to the baby, it said.

Also, the Minister directed officials to conduct counselling for anganwadi personnel to avoid recurrence of such incidents, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022