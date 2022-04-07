Left Menu

Court verdict in Akbaruddin Owaisi hate speech case on April 12

The Special Sessions Court for trial of MPsMLAs on Thursday posted the matter for judgment on April 12 after completion of arguments by defense and prosecution in the case.

  • Country:
  • India

A special court here will deliver judgment in the ''hate speech'' case involving AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi, on April 12. The Special Sessions Court for trial of MPs/MLAs on Thursday posted the matter for judgment on April 12 after completion of arguments by defense and prosecution in the case. Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC for making a ''hate'' speech wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community at a public meeting at Nirmal town in December 2012.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, was earlier arrested and released on bail. PTI VVK SJR ROH ROH

