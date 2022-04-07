Left Menu

Man kills wife with sharp weapon, on the run

When the kids returned home around 5pm, they spotted their mother lying in a pool of blood and informed the villagers, who reported the matter to the police, Choudhary said.Police teams have been dispatched to nab the suspect, the SHO said.

Man kills wife with sharp weapon, on the run
A 26-year-old woman was killed on Thursday allegedly by her husband with a sharp weapon while she was asleep in her house at Pai village under the Nainwa police station limits in Bundi district, police said. The suspect is on the run, they said.

The victim, identified as Mosmibai Meena, was found murdered with multiple injuries to the neck in her house, said Surender Singh Choudhary, SHO of Nainwa police station. The initial investigations suggested that the woman was attacked with a sharp weapon by her husband, Vimal Meena, the SHO said, adding that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the couple’s two minor children - nine-year old daughter and six-year-old son - were away in the school at the time of the incident. When the kids returned home around 5pm, they spotted their mother lying in a pool of blood and informed the villagers, who reported the matter to the police, Choudhary said.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the suspect, the SHO said.

