Maha: Three arrested for carrying out illegal abortions in Kolhapur district

Three persons including two bogus doctors have been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions in Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a woman constable was sent as a decoy patient to a clinic run by Harshal Naik in Padal area of Panhala tehsil on Wednesday, police said. The woman told him that she wanted to terminate her pregnancy.

''Naik, who is a quack, sent the decoy patient to Dr Umesh Pawar in Rankala, who took Rs 5,000 and gave her three abortion pills and powder,'' said an officer of the Panhala police station.

Police then raided the clinic and arrested Naik, Pawar and one more person who acted as an agent.

''Naik and Pawar failed to produce their medical certificates. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act,'' said the officer. Further probe is on. PTI SPK KRK KRK

