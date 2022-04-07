Left Menu

Kremlin spokesman says 'we have significant losses' in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:52 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia had sustained "significant losses" in Ukraine.

"We have significant losses of troops, and it's a huge tragedy for us," he told the British channel Sky News in an interview.

