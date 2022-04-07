Rajnath releases 3rd list of weaponry to be banned for import to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the third list of over 101 military systems and weapons that will come under an import ban over the next five years and be developed indigenously, in a fresh impetus to the Indian armament industry.

The list includes naval utility helicopters, lightweight tanks, submarine-launched cruise missiles, naval anti-drone systems, battlefield surveillance radars and artillery gun systems.

''Today, it gives me great pleasure to release the third positive indigenisation list of 101 defence equipment and platforms to the nation. The release of this list shows the fast pace of our self-reliance in the defence sector,'' he said.

The third list also comprised next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPV), MF Star radars for ships, medium-range anti-ship missiles, advanced lightweight torpedos, high endurance autonomous underwater vehicles, medium altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicles and loitering munitions.

The first ''positive indigenisation'' list of 101 items that included towed artillery guns, short-range surface-to-air missiles, cruise missiles and offshore patrol vessels was issued in August 2020.

In May last year, the government approved restrictions on the import of an additional 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars under a staggered timeline of four-and-half years.

''Our two important objectives are self-reliance in the defence sector, and promoting exports of military equipment. The release of this list will encourage indigenisation with the participation of public and private sector, and we will move fast towards achieving both these goals,'' Singh said.

The defence minister said India's self-reliance in the defence sector does not mean working in isolation from the rest of the world, adding foreign firms are being welcomed for their participation in the defence manufacturing sector.

In his address, Singh also elaborated on the risks involved in operating imported weapons and systems.

''Today, the scope of defence is not limited to borders only. Anyone can now break into the security system of a country with the help of different communication methods,'' he said.

''No matter how strong the system is, if it is linked to another country, there is a possibility of a security breach. Earlier, the defence equipment such as tanks and helicopters were mainly mechanical in nature,'' he said.

''It was not possible to control them. But, newer defence systems and platforms are electronic and software-intensive. They can be controlled or subverted from anywhere,” Singh added.

The defence ministry said the DRDO pitched in to strengthen local manufacturing by signing 30 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with 25 industries.

The defence minister handed over the agreements pertaining to 21 technologies developed by 16 DRDO laboratories spread across the country.

Stressing on domestic production of ammunition as it ensures uninterrupted supply during wars, Singh appreciated the fact that full attention has been paid to the import substitution of ammunition in the first two positive indigenisation lists.

He said that when orders for defence items are given to the domestic defence industry, it provides employment to lakhs of people working in MSMEs connected to the sector, spread across the country.

The release of the lists came at a time there is some uncertainty over the supply of military hardware by Russia to India in the wake of Western sanctions on Moscow over its aggression against Ukraine.

In its notification, the Defence Ministry provided specific timelines between December 2022 and December 2027 for putting select equipment and systems under the import ban.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

India, facing tough challenges from neighbours on its northern and western frontiers, is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

