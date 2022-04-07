Left Menu

CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings, nabs four suspects from Mumbai

CBI sleuths on Thursday nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings, an officer of the agency said.These were the first arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings in Bogtui village as per the Calcutta High Courts order.The four accused had direct involvement in the killings and had fled from Bogtui to Mumbai on March 22.

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:23 IST
CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings, nabs four suspects from Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CBI sleuths on Thursday nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings, an officer of the agency said.

These were the first arrests made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings in Bogtui village as per the Calcutta High Court's order.

''The four accused had direct involvement in the killings and had fled from Bogtui to Mumbai on March 22. They were apprehended from their hideout early on Thursday morning after their mobile tower location was tracked.

''Of the four arrested accused, two persons -- identified as Bappa and Shabu Sheikh -- were named in an FIR lodged in connection with the killings. The other two were identified as Taj Mohammad and Serajul,'' he said.

The four accused were produced before a court in Mumbai, which granted their transit remand till April 10.

Nine people were burnt to death after assailants threw petrol bombs at several houses in the village hours following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government was earlier probing the case. The CBI had registered a case against 22 people on March 25 in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022