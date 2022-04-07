Left Menu

J'khand Police sets up special investigation and prosecution unit

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:43 IST
J'khand Police sets up special investigation and prosecution unit
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday said it has created a special investigation and prosecution (SIPU) unit in a bid to bring about qualitative improvement in its probe. The new unit was set up as per the direction of DGP Neeraj Sinha, and will function at state and district levels, an official statement said.

As per the structure, the state-level SIPU will comprise the deputy inspector general of police from the criminal investigation department (CID), deputy superintendent of police from the investigation training school and inspectors.

The district units will include SP, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), special investigation officer and others.

There would be a court nodal officer in each police station and these policemen will work under the court officer of the district concerned, the release said.

A special investigation officer will be appointed in each police station according to the number of pending cases.

This arrangement will prove to be the first step towards separation of investigation and law and order, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022