J'khand Police sets up special investigation and prosecution unit

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday said it has created a special investigation and prosecution (SIPU) unit in a bid to bring about qualitative improvement in its probe. The new unit was set up as per the direction of DGP Neeraj Sinha, and will function at state and district levels, an official statement said.

As per the structure, the state-level SIPU will comprise the deputy inspector general of police from the criminal investigation department (CID), deputy superintendent of police from the investigation training school and inspectors.

The district units will include SP, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), special investigation officer and others.

There would be a court nodal officer in each police station and these policemen will work under the court officer of the district concerned, the release said.

A special investigation officer will be appointed in each police station according to the number of pending cases.

This arrangement will prove to be the first step towards separation of investigation and law and order, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)