Left Menu

At least 6 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting attack -media

At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday that police said was carried out by a terrorist, according to media reports. Television footage showed large numbers of police and emergency responders at the scene in the city center. Israeli media said at least six were wounded, and three were in serious condition.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:05 IST
At least 6 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting attack -media

At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday that police said was carried out by a terrorist, according to media reports.

Television footage showed large numbers of police and emergency responders at the scene in the city center. "A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 television.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received reports of shootings at a few different spots and was treating a number of people. Israeli media said at least six were wounded, and three were in serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in universe

Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022