At least 6 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting attack -media

At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday that police said was carried out by a terrorist, according to media reports.

Television footage showed large numbers of police and emergency responders at the scene in the city center. "A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 television.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received reports of shootings at a few different spots and was treating a number of people. Israeli media said at least six were wounded, and three were in serious condition.

