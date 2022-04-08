Left Menu

Woman stabbed multiple times by son in Gurugram: Police

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her own son at Shivpuri colony here, police said on Thursday. The woman was rushed to a hospital and is in a critical condition, they said.The woman has been identified as Veena Bhandari, a resident of shivpuri colony under the New Colony police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:34 IST
The woman has been identified as Veena Bhandari, a resident of shivpuri colony under the New Colony police station. When she was taking a stroll on the street near her home, her son Manish Bhandari approached her and start abusing her. Soon he stabbed her many times and escaped from the spot, the police said. People who were nearby and the woman's neighbours rushed her to a private hospital, police said. Police said the wife of the accused lived separately in Manesar due to a domestic discord. The accused is reportedly mentally-disturbed and absconding, police said. ''The woman is being treated at the hospital. We have not received any complaint yet. The hunt is on for the accused,'' inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, New Colony police station said.

