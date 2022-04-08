Left Menu

Prospect of Finland, Sweden joining NATO discussed at Brussels meeting: State Dept. official

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 02:25 IST
The prospect of Finland and Sweden joining NATO was part of the discussion during a meeting of foreign ministers from the military alliance in Brussels this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. The official added that such a decision would be up to Sweden and Finland.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a short conversation with Finland's foreign minister, the official said.

