'Maritime and naval forces to be predominant players in Indo Pacific'

Amid Chinese challenges, the United States is “realigning its posture in the Indo-Pacific toward a more distributed footprint”, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Thursday.

The US defence secretary made the remark while the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley told the lawmakers’ panel that the maritime and naval forces will be a dominant player in the region.

The United States is investing some six billion dollars of this budget in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, Austin said during his testimony before the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

“It's why we're realigning our posture in the Indo-Pacific toward a more distributed footprint. We're going to enhance our force posture, infrastructure, presence, and readiness in the Indo-Pacific. This includes the missile defence of Guam,” he said.

“And it's why we're making broad investments in such key areas as undersea dominance, fighter aircraft modernisation and advanced weaponry, including hypersonic strike,” he told lawmakers.

Senator Gary Peters asked about the role of the army in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The army has a very important role in the Indo-Pacific. And, you know, just go back to World War Two. There were, I think, 15 or 20 divisions, Army and Marine, in the Indo-Pacific. Our largest land wars of the United States have been fought in the Indo-Pacific with Vietnam, Korea, and the World War Two Pacific campaigns,” Gen Milley said.

“So, the ground forces have a very significant role. I would say that in any sort of future conflict if there was one -- and hopefully there will never be one with China -- my estimate is that the maritime forces and the naval forces will be the predominant player,” Milley said.

“But the military forces that are on the ground, Army Special Forces, Marine forces, and army ground forces will be really significant, especially in areas like air defence, long-range fires, precision fires, and special operations. In addition to that, the amphibious forces of the Marines will be key. So there is a very important, very significant role for ground forces in the Pacific. But the predominance will likely be maritime or air forces,” Milley said.

Describing China as a “pacing challenge” for the United States, Austin told lawmakers that he considers China to be a now and forever problem in terms of a challenge. “We want to invest in those things that help keep us ready, capable and dominant today, but also recognizing that the challenge of China will evolve over time, investing now in those capabilities that will be relevant down the road as well,” he said.

Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that keeping the strategic competition with China front and Centre, the budget request includes USD6.1 billion for priorities covered by the Pacific Deterrence Initiative or PDI.

“Although we are awaiting the specific details of the department's PDI request, I'm encouraged by the progress we have made thus far,” he said.

