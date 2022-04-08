KTR rubbishes charges of disrespecting Governor

Refuting the charges of insulting the Governor of the State, Telangana's Information Technology and Industries minister K. T. Rama Rao, on Thursday at Sircilla collectorate clarified that they hold no reason to disrespect the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. "Who has insulted the governor? We never did that. We respect her a lot," said KTR.

"If the governor works respectfully towards its position, we would respect her," he added. He further said, "we are working constitutionally" and asked if she would disrespect him for having issues with Kaushik Reddy becoming a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"The governor herself was the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief in Tamil Nadu and to become a governor, the political background does not matter," he said. "But does the background hold any importance for becoming an MLC?" he asked.

KTR said that he read in the newspaper that the governor's claims for not allowing Reddy to become MLC because he had a political background. He also mentioned that they never had any issues when E. S. L. Narasimhan was the governor of the state, nor do they have any now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)