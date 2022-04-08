Left Menu

KTR rubbishes charges of disrespecting Governor

Refuting the charges of insulting the Governor of the State, Telangana's Information Technology and Industries minister K. T. Rama Rao, on Thursday at Sircilla collectorate clarified that they hold no reason to disrespect the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

ANI | Sircilla (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:32 IST
KTR rubbishes charges of disrespecting Governor
Information Technology and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Refuting the charges of insulting the Governor of the State, Telangana's Information Technology and Industries minister K. T. Rama Rao, on Thursday at Sircilla collectorate clarified that they hold no reason to disrespect the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. "Who has insulted the governor? We never did that. We respect her a lot," said KTR.

"If the governor works respectfully towards its position, we would respect her," he added. He further said, "we are working constitutionally" and asked if she would disrespect him for having issues with Kaushik Reddy becoming a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"The governor herself was the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief in Tamil Nadu and to become a governor, the political background does not matter," he said. "But does the background hold any importance for becoming an MLC?" he asked.

KTR said that he read in the newspaper that the governor's claims for not allowing Reddy to become MLC because he had a political background. He also mentioned that they never had any issues when E. S. L. Narasimhan was the governor of the state, nor do they have any now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022