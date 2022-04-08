Left Menu

Booking pays Russia $16.7 mln for 2021 competition law breach - anti-monopoly service

Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc has paid а 1.3 billion rouble ($16.66 million) fine to Russia for violating anti-monopoly law, Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said on Friday. The fine was imposed on the company in August 2021, when Booking said it planned to appeal. FAS accused Booking of violating Russia's competition law, saying the company "had imposed unfavourable terms on Russian hotels".

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc and Booking Holdings suspended operations in Russia in early March after the start of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine and Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow. ($1 = 78.0330 roubles)

