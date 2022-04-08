2 girls drown in river in J-K's Udhampur
Two teenagers allegedly drowned while bathing in a river in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said on Friday. The deceased Sushma Devi 14 and Pooja Devi 15 went to the river while returning from school in Kagote area on Thursday, they said. Their bodies were recovered by the villagers, the officials said.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Two teenagers allegedly drowned while bathing in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Friday. The deceased Sushma Devi (14) and Pooja Devi (15) went to the river while returning from school in Kagote area on Thursday, they said. The girls slipped into the deeper side of the river and eventually got drowned. Their bodies were recovered by the villagers, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 children among 5 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur, LG offers condolences
We need to promote youths of Jammu and Kashmir by educating them, says SC
Jammu and Kashmir cycles towards sustainable development, physical fitness
Encroached state land worth crores retrieved amid massive protests in Jammu
Man arrested for selling fake qualification certificates in Jammu