2 girls drown in river in J-K's Udhampur

Two teenagers allegedly drowned while bathing in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Friday. The deceased Sushma Devi (14) and Pooja Devi (15) went to the river while returning from school in Kagote area on Thursday, they said. The girls slipped into the deeper side of the river and eventually got drowned. Their bodies were recovered by the villagers, the officials said.

