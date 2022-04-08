Left Menu

2 girls drown in river in J-K's Udhampur

Two teenagers allegedly drowned while bathing in a river in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said on Friday. The deceased Sushma Devi 14 and Pooja Devi 15 went to the river while returning from school in Kagote area on Thursday, they said. Their bodies were recovered by the villagers, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 13:49 IST
2 girls drown in river in J-K's Udhampur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers allegedly drowned while bathing in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Friday. The deceased Sushma Devi (14) and Pooja Devi (15) went to the river while returning from school in Kagote area on Thursday, they said. The girls slipped into the deeper side of the river and eventually got drowned. Their bodies were recovered by the villagers, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022