Left Menu

Bengaluru schools get bomb threat through mail, police conduct search operation

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that at least five schools in the city received "threat emails" warning about "powerful bombs" planted on their premises and that the police teams are conducting search operations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:21 IST
Bengaluru schools get bomb threat through mail, police conduct search operation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that at least five schools in the city received "threat emails" warning about "powerful bombs" planted on their premises and that the police teams are conducting search operations. The mail informing about the "bombs" also warned against taking the e-mails as a "joke".

"A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours. do not delay, now everything is only in your hands," said the contents of the mail accessed by ANI. Search operation in five schools in the outskirts of Bengaluru is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022