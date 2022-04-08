Left Menu

Finnish government websites hit by cyberattack

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:55 IST
  • Finland

Finland's government website and those of several ministries were hit by a cyberattack on Friday, the government said, at the same time that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a video address to the Finnish Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, Finland's ministry of defence reported a violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian state aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

