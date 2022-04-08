Finnish government websites hit by cyberattack
Finland's government website and those of several ministries were hit by a cyberattack on Friday, the government said, at the same time that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a video address to the Finnish Parliament.
Earlier on Friday, Finland's ministry of defence reported a violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian state aircraft.
