Lithuania plans military purchases from U.S. and Germany due to Ukraine war

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:38 IST
  • Lithuania

Lithuania said on Friday it plans to buy military equipment for over 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) each from the United States and Germany, for deliveries until 2027.

The Lithuanian defence ministry said the purchases were triggered by the war in Ukraine and will include Switchblade and other drones, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars and armoured vehicles from the U.S.

It said it will soon launch a purchase of 10-ton trucks from Germany. ($1 = 0.9213 euros)

