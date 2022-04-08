J-K logs nine new Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,53,854, officials said.

All the new infections were reported from the Kashmir division with Srinagar district recording eight cases and Anantnag district one case, they said.

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, the officials said.

There are 134 active cases in the UT, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,48,970, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

