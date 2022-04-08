Russia expels 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff in retaliatory move
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:28 IST
Russia has declared 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff "persona non grata" in retaliation for Warsaw's expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats from Poland, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Friday.
Poland said in March that the 45 Russian diplomats were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia expels several American diplomats, declares them 'persona non grata': State Department
China, India and Russia have advantages on hypersonic says US Senator
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict -Interfax
Russia’s war on Ukraine, an assault on the world’s vulnerable: Guterres