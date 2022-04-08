Left Menu

Russia expels 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff in retaliatory move

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:28 IST
Russia has declared 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff "persona non grata" in retaliation for Warsaw's expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats from Poland, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Poland said in March that the 45 Russian diplomats were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.

