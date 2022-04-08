BRIEF-BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll

April 7 (Reuters) - 2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 26.5%, LE PEN 23%, MELENCHON 16.5%, ZEMMOUR 9%, PECRESSE 8.5% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,709 respondents conducted between April 6-8; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 2.2 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom) (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)