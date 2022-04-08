Left Menu

Woman drug peddler, aide held with heroin worth over Rs 5 cr in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:05 IST
Woman drug peddler, aide held with heroin worth over Rs 5 cr in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for possession of over 1.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 5.8 crore, in suburban Mankhurd here, police said on Friday.

A team from unit-3 of Mumbai police's crime branch intercepted a 52-year-old woman drug peddler at Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd on Thursday evening, an official said.

The woman was walking with a 67-year-old man, and following a search, the police seized 1.935 kg of the contraband concealed in two water bottles, he said. The woman and her accomplice were arrested on the spot, the official said, adding that the accused is a repeat offender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022