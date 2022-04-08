Left Menu

Rajnath approves proposal to allow armed forces personnel to draw HRA without furnishing NAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to dispense with a norm that mandated armed forces personnel to furnish a no accommodation certificate NAC to become eligible for house rent allowance HRA.

Updated: 08-04-2022 21:39 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to dispense with a norm that mandated armed forces personnel to furnish a 'no accommodation certificate' (NAC) to become eligible for house rent allowance (HRA). The defence ministry on Friday said the armed forces personnel, who have not been allotted government accommodation, will now be able to draw HRA without the requirement to produce NAC.

''With the aim to ensure the welfare of Armed Forces personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to dispense with the furnishing of no accommodation certificate to become eligible for house rent allowance,'' it said in a statement.

Under the existing policy, armed forces personnel have to apply separately for issuance of NAC from the concerned accommodation offices, which resulted in delays in processing the claims for HRA.

''The revised policy is a significant step in line with the government's policy for simplification of the existing procedures. The revised policy will result in a reduction in paperwork and enable faster disbursement of the HRA to the armed forces personnel,'' the ministry said.

