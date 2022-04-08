Left Menu

Six killed in separate road accidents in J-K's Udhampur

The trio succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital, they said.The deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi, her husband Salim and their daughter Rinku.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:44 IST
Six people, including three protestors and a couple, were killed and as many injured in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

Three people who were among those holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes were killed and six others including a three-year-old child injured after a truck knocked them down in the Chenani area of the district, the officials said.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital, they said.

The truck driver failed to negotiate a blind curve and ended up ramming into a few of the protestors who were staging a protest demanding that the pipes supplying drinking water to their hamlet in the Chenani area be repaired, the officials said.

Three people were killed and six others injured, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Chib told PTI.

Three of the injured have been referred sent to GMC hospital in Jammu, he said.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Surishta Devi (32), Savitri Devi (33) and Abdul Rashid (60), the officials said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 each has been provided to the victims' kin, Chib said.

In another road accident, a couple and their daughter were killed in the Garani area of Udhampur on Friday, the officials said.

They were riding on a motorcycle when it hit a road-divider. The trio succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi, her husband Salim and their daughter Rinku. They hailed from the Arnas area of Reasi district, the officials said.

