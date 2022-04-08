Russia revokes registration of Amnesty, Human Rights Watch - ministry

The Russian Ministry of Justice on Friday said in a statement that it had revoked the registration of 15 foreign organisations, including those of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The Russian units of the organisations, which also included the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, "were excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)