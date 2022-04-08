Haryana transfers four IAS, 33 state service officers

Left Menu

Among the state service officers who have been transferred are Vandana Disodia, Additional Secretary, Planning Department who has been posted as Additional Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Mahesh Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer Civil, Bhiwani has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.Maj.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:36 IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and 33 state service officers with immediate effect. Among the IAS officers who have been transferred include Mahavir Singh, Director and Secretary Archaeology and Museums Department and Director, Archives and Additional Secretary, Archives Department. He has now been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department, an official statement said. Among the state service officers who have been transferred are Vandana Disodia, Additional Secretary, Planning Department who has been posted as Additional Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Nishu Singal, Additional Director (Admn), Elementary Education Haryana has been posted as Joint Director (Admn.), AYUSH, Haryana. Gaurav Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Karnal has been posted as OSD in the office of Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal. Meenakshi Dahiya, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation. Mahesh Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhiwani has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.

Maj. (Retd.) Gayatri Ahlawat, District Municipal Commissioner, Jind has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa. Nirmal Nagar, Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) has been posted as Joint Director (Admn.), Rural Development Department. Sandeep Aggarwal, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Siwani has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bhiwani. Akhilesh Kumar, City Magistrate, Nuh has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

