President Kovind to visit Gujarat from April 9-11

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Gujarat from April 9 to 11 to attend a series of events, a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

He will inaugurate a National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology, being organised by the High Court of Gujarat at Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, on Saturday, it said.

Further, the president will inaugurate Madhavpur Ghed Fair-2022 at Madhavpur in Porbandar on April 10, read the release. (ANI)

