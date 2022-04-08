Left Menu

SHO among 4 Hoshiarpur cops suspended for 'negligence' in Gurdaspur firing incident

Four police officials including a station house officer SHO were suspended for alleged negligence in duty in connection with the recent killing of four people in a firing incident in Gurdaspur, police said on Friday.

08-04-2022
Four police officials including a station house officer (SHO) were suspended for alleged negligence in duty in connection with the recent killing of four people in a firing incident in Gurdaspur, police said on Friday. The firing incident took place at Phulra village on Monday when two groups allegedly opened fire at each other over a land dispute, leaving four dead and one injured. Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal on Friday said he has suspended Dasuya police SHO Gurpreet Singh, an assistant sub-inspector and two constables with immediate effect.

He said he has also ordered departmental action against them. According to police, the now-suspended ASI and constables, and a home guard jawan had allegedly accompanied one person, belonging to one of the two warring groups, to Phulra village in Gurdaspur. Senior officials were also not informed by the SHO of the Dasuya police station, said police. Two armed groups had opened fire at each other following a quarrel as both the sides were claiming right over a piece of land located in village Rajpur at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. Rajpur and Phulra villages are located near Hoshiarpur-Gurdaspur border.

