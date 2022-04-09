UP: Doctor booked for ‘converting’ youth to Islam

A doctor has been booked for allegedly converting his employee to Islam, police said on Friday.

A youth, Ramraj Yadav, belonging to Itwa police station area, alleged that he used to work in a private clinic where one Dr Farooqui Kamal forced him to convert to Islam in 2019. He said he was made to recite the verses of the Quran and his Aadhaar card was made in the name of Karam Hussain, they said.

He also alleged that he had tried to meet the government officials and the police but failed to get justice, they added.

On the complaint of Yadav, the doctor and two other persons were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act as well as for cheating, police said.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said the youth has accused a resident of Dumariaganj of converting him to another religion, following which a case was lodged.

In the investigations so far, it has come to light that the youth worked for two-three years with Dr Kamal, he said.

The youth had recently come out of jail where he was lodged on charges of mobile phone theft, the SP said, adding all angles are being investigated.

