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High Court to Inspect Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex Amid Controversy

The Madhya Pradesh High Court plans to inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar amid ongoing disputes. Hindus view it as a temple, while Muslims assert it's a mosque. An ASI report suggests its roots date back to the Paramara period, with reused temple parts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:40 IST
High Court to Inspect Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to inspect the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar by April 2 due to ongoing disputes. The site is sacred to both Hindus and Muslims, with each community asserting its own historical and religious claims.

A comprehensive report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) supports the notion that the existing structure was originally an ancient temple, repurposed during later constructions. Artifacts and inscriptions from the Paramara period were unearthed during the investigation, highlighting its historical significance.

The court emphasized providing all parties a fair opportunity to present their evidence. Meanwhile, petitioners from the Muslim community have contested the ASI survey's findings, demanding further documentation and clarity on the site's historical artifacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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