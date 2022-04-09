Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 08:16 IST
A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

