Left Menu

Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes; case registered

The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, a senior officer said, asserting that strictest action will be taken against those responsible.A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:59 IST
Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes; case registered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, a senior officer said, asserting that strictest action will be taken against those responsible.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.

''The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,'' the senior official told PTI.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh government said, ''There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately.'' Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, said the agencies concerned are investigating the matter.

In Lucknow, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh said a case has been registered under the IT Act against unknown persons.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022