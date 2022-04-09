Twitter handle of UP CM's office hacked for nearly 30 minutes; case registered

The official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday, a senior officer said, asserting that strictest action will be taken against those responsible.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.

''The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,'' the senior official told PTI.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, the Uttar Pradesh government said, ''There was an attempt by anti-social elements to hack the official Twitter account of the Chief Minister's Office @CMOfficeUP at 12.30 am on April 9. Some tweets were posted by them which were recovered immediately.'' Strictest action will be taken against those responsible for this after an investigation of the case by cyber experts, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, said the agencies concerned are investigating the matter.

In Lucknow, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh said a case has been registered under the IT Act against unknown persons.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

